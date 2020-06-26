REBusinessOnline

Texas Temporarily Pauses Additional Reopenings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Posted on by in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the state would be pausing any further phases of reopening businesses following a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Businesses that had been permitted to reopen under previous phases may continue to operate under previously established occupancy restrictions and social distancing guidelines. As part of this initiative, Gov. Abbott is also temporarily banning elective and nonessential surgeries to allow medical facilities the bandwidth to adjust to the rise in cases. The strongest uptick in new cases of late has been concentrated in Harris County, which has seen more than 1,300 new cases per day over the last three days. In addition, over the past weekend, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the alcohol licenses of more than a dozen bars in Texas, including some in the Houston area, that were noncompliant with occupancy and social distancing mandates. As of Thursday, June 25, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services had identified approximately 132,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,300 fatalities across the state.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  