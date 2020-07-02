REBusinessOnline

Texas Wholesale Computers Signs 81,263 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Texas Wholesale Computers, a supplier and distributor of finished computers, servers and accessories, has signed an 81,263-square-foot industrial lease at Miller Park North in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based TA Realty, in the lease negotiations. Andy Goldston of Citadel Partners represented the tenant.

Featured Properties  