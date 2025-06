FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Texas Wireline Manufacturing, a provider of hydraulic support equipment for the trucking industry, has signed a 20,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Fort Worth. The company has housed its headquarters within the building at 8821 Forum Way on the city’s south side for 25 years. Todd Lambeth of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Mercer of Mercer Co. represented the landlord, the Knopf Family.