Monday, August 19, 2024
Texas-Woman's-University-Denton
TWU states that the goal of the new health sciences center at its Denton campus is to graduate 30 percent more nursing and healthcare professionals, with a special emphasis on preparing students to serve in rural settings.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Texas Woman’s University Tops Out $107M Health Sciences Center in Denton

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has topped out the $107 million health sciences center at its campus in the North Texas city of Denton. The 136,000-square-foot facility will serve students in the allied healthcare fields such as nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy. The new health sciences center is being constructed on seven acres adjacent to Parliament Village, a TWU residential complex. Plans for the facility include laboratory space, classrooms, collaborative workspaces, outdoor clinic sites and a teaching kitchen, as well as community healthcare clinics and training areas for students. Construction began last fall, and the facility is expected to be complete in advance of the fall 2025 semester.

