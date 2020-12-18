Textile Manufacturer to Invest $100M in Upstate South Carolina to Expand Production Facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Fitesa plans to invest $100 million in and create 40 jobs over the next five years to expand its footprint in Simpsonville. Fitesa was founded in 1973 and designs and manufactures nonwoven fabrics for the hygiene and healthcare industries. The facility is situated at 840 SE Main St., less than one mile from Interstate 385 and 14 miles southeast of downtown Greenville. The expansion will include a new production line that will manufacture materials for the healthcare industry. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2023. The company is headquartered in Brazil and has executive offices in Simpsonville.