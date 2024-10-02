Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Malt Drive includes the construction of 3.5 acres of park space to the adjacent Hunter’s Point South Park and extends public access along the shoreline by approximately 700 feet. The park will feature paths with seating areas, a dog run, outdoor classroom, play structures, picnic areas, an open lawn, native plants and industrial artifacts reclaimed during construction. SCAPE Landscape Architecture designed the park.
TF Cornerstone Begins Leasing 1,386-Unit Residential Development in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based developer TF Cornerstone has begun leasing Malt Drive, a 1,386-unit apartment complex in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. The site is located within the 30-acre Hunter’s Point South mixed-use development along a new city street that was named as a nod to the site’s history as a sugar cane processing facility that later became a beer distribution center. The two-building development houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units and includes 25,000 square feet of retail space and a 3.5-acre public park. The South building at 2-20 Malt Drive rises 33 stories and feature 575 units. The adjacent North building comprises 811 apartments across two towers at 2-21 Malt Drive. Thirty percent of units at both buildings will be set aside as affordable housing and will be leased at 130 percent of the area median income. Amenities include coworking space, children’s playrooms, lounges, fitness centers, shared laundry rooms, roof decks with barbecue grills, sundecks and courtyards. SLCE Architects designed the project. Rents start at $3,600 per month for a studio apartment.

