OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm TFE Properties has acquired a 30,230-square-foot industrial building in Ocean Township, located along the Jersey Shore. The building at 42 Cindy Lane was constructed on five acres in 1989. According to LoopNet Inc., the property features a clear height of 18 feet and four drive-in doors. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Cooper Electric and KMSCO Inc. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.