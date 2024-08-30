Friday, August 30, 2024
TFE Properties Acquires 93,000 SF Shopping Center in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Locally based investment firm TFE Properties has acquired the 93,000-square-foot River Road Shopping Center in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn. The 6.3-acre center comprises an 18,825-square-foot single-tenant building occupied by Walgreens, an 18,900-square-foot multi-tenant building and a 54,000-square-foot building that was formerly occupied by grocer ShopRite. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program to the multi-tenant and former grocery buildings. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, J.B. Bruno and Ryan Robertson of JLL represented the seller, Bon-Marc Realty Co., in the transaction and procured TFE Properties as the buyer.

