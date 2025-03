BRICK, N.J. — Locally based investment firm TFE Properties has purchased The Shops at Brick, a 103,832-square-foot shopping center located near the Jersey Shore. The center is currently home to Bonefish Grill and McDonald’s, and both anchor and junior anchor spaces are available for lease. Kevin O’Hearn and Joseph Lopresti of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured TFE Properties as the buyer. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.