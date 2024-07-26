TFE Properties Completes 174-Unit Multifamily Project in Somerville, New Jersey

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm TTFE Properties has completed Kirby Village, a 174-unit multifamily project in Somerville, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. Kirby Village offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 800 to 1,452 square feet. The townhome-style residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area. Rents start at roughly $2,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.