Friday, July 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

TFE Properties Completes 174-Unit Multifamily Project in Somerville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm TTFE Properties has completed Kirby Village, a 174-unit multifamily project in Somerville, about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. Kirby Village offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 800 to 1,452 square feet. The townhome-style residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a children’s play area. Rents start at roughly $2,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

NEPCG Arranges Sale of 46-Unit Apartment Complex in...

JIVDC Plans $270M Jamul Hotel in San Diego...

Kauri Investments Buys Medical Office Building in Bellevue,...

The École to Open 46,000 SF Elementary, Middle...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Sterling Ridge Seniors...

Zett Group Negotiates Sale of 79-Unit Streamside Assisted...

Lee & Associates Second Quarter Report: Industrial, Office...

Howard Hughes Holdings Begins Renovation of 90,000 SF...

OKO Group, Cain International Obtain $565M Loan for...