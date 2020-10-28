TFE Properties Delivers 117-Unit Luxe Apartments in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer TFE Properties has delivered Luxe Apartments, a 117-unit multifamily community in the Northern New Jersey city of Woodbridge. The property is situated across from Woodbridge Center Mall and houses retail space on the first floor, office space on the second floor and residential units on floors three through nine. Units feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 706 to 1,286 square feet. Amenities include two fitness centers with spin and cycling studios, shared workspaces, a resident clubroom with various games and a package locker room. Rents start at $1,675 per month for a one-bedroom unit.