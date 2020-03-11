TFE Properties Opens 117-Unit Luxe Apartments in Woodbridge, New Jersey
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — TFE Properties has opened Luxe Apartments, a 117-unit multifamily property in Woodbridge, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 1 Woodbridge Center across from Woodbridge Center Mall, the property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with amenities including a fitness center and a yoga studio. The residential space is located on floors three through nine, and the second floor features 18,000 square feet of office space.
