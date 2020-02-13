TGC Group Buys 95-Room TownePlace Suites Hotel in Macon, Georgia

MACON, GA. — TGC Group has acquired TownePlace Suites by Marriott Macon Mercer University, a 95-room hotel near Mercer University in Macon. The four-story hotel offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens. The property is located at 1550 Mercer University Drive, three miles from downtown Macon and adjacent to Mercer’s campus. This is the third TownePlace by Marriott in TGC Group’s portfolio, according to Nick Esterline, founder and president of Wichita, Kan.-based TGC Group. TGC Hospitality Management will manage the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.