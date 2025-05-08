TGM Acquires 296-Unit Multifamily Community in Chandler, Arizona for $90.5M

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — New York-based TGM has purchased Ocotillo Bay, an apartment property in Glendale, from an undisclosed national fund manager for $90.5 million. The transaction marks TGM’s entry into the Phoenix market. TGM Communities will manage the community, which has been renamed as TGM Ocotillo Bay.

Built in 1997, the 296-unit property features two pool areas with cabanas and barbecues; an outdoor lounge area with a bocce ball court, fireplace, barbecue and covered seating area; a resident clubhouse with business center and TV seating area; and a fitness center with weight training and cardio equipment, as well as a separate yoga/spin room.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.