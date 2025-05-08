Thursday, May 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ocotillo-Bay-Chandler-AZ
Located in Chandler, Ariz., TGM Ocotillo Bay offers 296 apartments and lake views.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

TGM Acquires 296-Unit Multifamily Community in Chandler, Arizona for $90.5M

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — New York-based TGM has purchased Ocotillo Bay, an apartment property in Glendale, from an undisclosed national fund manager for $90.5 million. The transaction marks TGM’s entry into the Phoenix market. TGM Communities will manage the community, which has been renamed as TGM Ocotillo Bay.

Built in 1997, the 296-unit property features two pool areas with cabanas and barbecues; an outdoor lounge area with a bocce ball court, fireplace, barbecue and covered seating area; a resident clubhouse with business center and TV seating area; and a fitness center with weight training and cardio equipment, as well as a separate yoga/spin room.

Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF...

Wespac Construction Completes 445,000 SF First Phase of...

LPC West Develops 266,000 SF Gateway Office Building...

Storm Properties Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

Northcap Commercial Arranges $4.5M Sale of Nellis Gate...

ANF Delivers First Phase of Parks at Delray...

Encore Enterprises, AmCap Management Buy 276,333 SF Shopping...

Sonida Senior Living Expands Community in Cincinnati with...

Capital Healthcare Properties, HSG Medical Acquire 21,070 SF...