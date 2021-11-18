TGS Cedar Port Begins Work on Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 646,421 SF Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Both of the new speculative buildings in TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park are expected to be complete before the end of 2022.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — TGS Cedar Port Partners, an affiliate of Trans-Global Solutions, has begun construction on two industrial buildings in Baytown totaling 646,421 square feet. The properties will be situated within TGS GS Cedar Port Industrial Park, a master-planned, rail-and-barge-served development near Port Houston. The buildings, which are being developed on a speculative basis, will total 496,421 square feet and 150,000 square feet. The larger of the two buildings will be expandable to 917,172 square feet and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. The second facility will be expandable to 600,000 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and E.E. Reed Construction is the general contractor. NAI Partners is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the second and third quarters of next year, respectively.