TGS Cedar Port Partners Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Texas

Cedar-Port-Industrial-Park

The new spec building at Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — TGS Cedar Port Partners, a division of Trans-Global Solutions Inc., has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial project within Cedar Port Industrial Park, a 15,000-acre master-planned development located near Port Houston in Baytown. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, oversized truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system and more than 1,000 trailer parking stalls and 1,500 car parking spaces. In addition, the property will offer office space that can be built to suit tenants’ specific needs. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and E.E. Reed Construction is serving as the general contractor. Bank of Texas provided construction financing, and NAI Partners is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the second quarter of next year.

