Additional features of TGS Cedar Port DC 9 in Baytown will include LED warehouse lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system, 185-foot truck court depths and ample parking for cars and trailers.
TGS Cedar Port Partners Preleases 420,150 SF Distribution Building in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — TGS Cedar Port Partners LP, the owner of the 15,000-acre Cedar Port Industrial Park master-planned development in Baytown, has preleased a 420,150-square-foot distribution building. Supply Chain Management LLC will occupy the entirety of the building at 5300 E. McKinney Road, which is known as TGS Cedar Port DC 9. The building is currently under construction on a 23-acre site and will feature a cross-dock configuration and 40-foot clear heights. Partners Real Estate represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Brad Beauchamp of Colliers represented the tenant.

