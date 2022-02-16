TGS Cedar Port to Develop 507,000 SF Warehouse for Article in Metro Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — TGS Cedar Port Partners LP, the owner of the 15,000-acre Cedar Port Industrial Park near Port Houston, will develop a 507,000-square-foot warehouse for online furniture retailer Article. John Simons and Gray Gilbert of NAI Partners represented TGS Cedar Port in the lease negotiations for the build-to-suit project. Andrew Lord and Walker Barnett of Colliers represented Article. Other tenants at the rail- and barge-served park include The Home Depot, Floor & Décor, IKEA, Walmart, Vinmar and Ravago. Site work will begin before the end of the current quarter, and the project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.