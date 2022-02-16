TGS Cedar Port to Develop 507,000 SF Warehouse for Article in Metro Houston
BAYTOWN, TEXAS — TGS Cedar Port Partners LP, the owner of the 15,000-acre Cedar Port Industrial Park near Port Houston, will develop a 507,000-square-foot warehouse for online furniture retailer Article. John Simons and Gray Gilbert of NAI Partners represented TGS Cedar Port in the lease negotiations for the build-to-suit project. Andrew Lord and Walker Barnett of Colliers represented Article. Other tenants at the rail- and barge-served park include The Home Depot, Floor & Décor, IKEA, Walmart, Vinmar and Ravago. Site work will begin before the end of the current quarter, and the project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.