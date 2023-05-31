Thales Division Moves into 24,673 SF Office in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — A U.S. division of global technology firm Thales has moved into its new office at 750 N. Commons Drive in Aurora. Stanton Road Capital owns the Class A office and industrial property, which totals 205,068 square feet and is fully leased. Thales moved from a previous location in Aurora and made the new space the home of its Visionix division, which develops helmet-mounted display and motion tracking technologies for aerospace and defense use. Using tenant improvement investments from Stanton Road Capital, Thales transformed its space to integrate office and meeting areas with advanced research and design features such as cockpit simulators. Francis Prock, David Florent and Brian Kling of Colliers are the exclusive leasing agents for the building. Kelleen Monti, Chris Bynum and Madelyn Farmer of JLL represented Thales.