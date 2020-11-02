Thayer Manca Residential Acquires Entrada Apartments in Tucson for $65.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Entrada Apartments in Tucson, Ariz., features 424 for-rent residential units.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Thayer Manca Residential (TMR) has purchased Entrada Apartments, a multifamily property located at 4545 N. Via Entrada in Tucson. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $65.5 million.

Built in 1983 and 1985 on 19.8 acres, Entrada Apartments features 424 residential units spread across 28 buildings, a clubhouse and office building.

TMR plans to implement a $4.9 million renovation and repositioning program including a full marketing rebrand; a high-end renovation scope for the remaining classic units; the addition of washers and dryers to units without them; a modernization of the 24-hour fitness center; enhancement of the pet park and sports court; the addition of package lockers; and the completion of a variety of capital upgrades.