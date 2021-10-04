Thayer Manca Residential Adds 338-Unit Multifamily Property in Tucson to Arizona Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Desert Shadows in Tucson, Ariz., features 338 apartments.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Thayer Manca Residential (TMR) has purchased Desert Shadows, an apartment property located in Tucson. Located at 7425 N. Mona Lisa Road, Desert Shadows features 338 apartments.

TMR plans a $6.8 million renovation and repositioning plan includes a marketing rebrand, upgrades to the common area amenity package and interior renovations to the units.

TMR acquired the 368-unit Circ Tucson in 2019 and the 424-unit Envii Apartments in 2020.