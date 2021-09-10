REBusinessOnline

Thayer Manca Residential Divests of Citizen & Oake Apartments in Lakewood for $60M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Citizen-Oake-Lakewood-WA

Located in Lakewood, Wash., Citizen & Oake features 231 apartments and a more than 5,000-square-foot clubhouse.

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Seattle-based Thayer Manca Residential has completed the sale of Citizen & Oake, an apartment community in Lakewood. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $60 million.

Thayer Manca originally acquired the property in 2016 for $32.9 million and completed $4.8 million in renovations.

Located at 5406 82nd St. SW, Citizen & Oake features 231 apartments and a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, office space, community kitchen, game room and lounge, outdoor grills and firepits. The property also offers a secure package locker room, pet park and 40 solar panels. Interior renovations were completed in 227 units and the property received a full rebranding.

