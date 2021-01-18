Thayer Manca Residential Receives $23.9M in Fannie Mae Financing for Ottavo Apartments in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thayer Manca Residential (TMR) has received a $23.9 million Orix Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Ottava Apartments in Albuquerque. TMR originally acquired the 200-unit property in August 2018.
Previously Presidio, Ottavo Apartments recently underwent a $4 million renovation, including the addition of stainless steel appliances; LED light fixtures and new flooring in the units; and a reimagined clubhouse with remodeled game room and resident lounge, modernized fitness center with new cardio and strength equipment, package lockers and outdoor amenity enhancements.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.