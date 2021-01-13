REBusinessOnline

The Annex Group to Develop $29M Affordable Housing Community in Indianapolis

Union at 16th, located at 2215 W. 16th St., will feature 159 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Annex Group is developing Union at 16th, a $29 million affordable housing community in Indianapolis. Located at 2215 W. 16th St., the 159-unit property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Annex has closed on project financing and will begin construction immediately. Completion is slated for winter 2021. Project partners include T&H Investment Properties LLC and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority. The City of Indianapolis gave tax abatement incentives, R4 Capital Funding provided construction and permanent loan financing, Cinnaire provided tax credit equity and the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership provided additional construction financing. Brenner Design is the architect and Crestline will serve as property manager. Amenities will include a playground, community center, fitness center, community gardens and bike parking.

