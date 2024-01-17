The Annex Group to Develop $62.9M Affordable Housing Community in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Annex Group has unveiled plans to develop Union at River’s Edge, a $62.9 million affordable housing community in Des Moines. The 216-unit development will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences to households whose income levels are at or below 60 percent of the area median income. The project will be situated on nearly four acres at 1600 Indianola Ave. Completion is slated for spring 2025. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, picnic area, parking garage, community room, dog park and onsite leasing office. Residents will receive complimentary transit passes for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority, which will have a bus stop adjacent to the property.

Project partners include Civil Design Advantage, ASK Studio and Summit LIHTC Consulting. Affiliates of The Annex Group will complete construction and perform property management services for the community. Financing partners include WNC for more than $24 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust for tax-exempt bond financing of over $32 million, Iowa Finance Authority for tax-exempt bond allocation, and the City of Des Moines for tax-increment financing, tax abatement and $300,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds.