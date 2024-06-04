The Apartment Source Begins Leasing Efforts for 30-Unit Lodge Evanston Project in Illinois

EVANSTON, ILL. — The Apartment Source (TAS) has begun leasing efforts for Lodge Evanston, a 30-unit apartment project located at 1700 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston. The 30-unit development is the adaptive reuse of a century-old sanctuary. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with several luxury penthouses. Development partners included Campbell Coyle, Ranquist Development and Jodi Development. ISA was the project architect. Monthly rents start at $2,400, according to the property’s website.