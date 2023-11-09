Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
TMG Management has renovated The Ivy, which is home to 63 units.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestMultifamily

The Apartment Source Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Ivy Apartment Building in Uptown Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Apartment Source (TAS) has begun pre-leasing efforts for The Ivy, a newly rehabbed apartment building in Uptown Chicago. TMG Management owns the 63-unit property, which features seven studios, 54 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The renovated apartments feature high-efficiency stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and Italian cabinetry. Amenities include a fitness center, bike room and laundry room. TMG acquired the asset in May 2022. The building is set to reopen in early 2024.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 16 Retail Storefronts in...

Red Oak Capital Holdings Provides $4.2M Bridge Loan...

Cardinal Capital Management Opens The Social at Middleton...

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $4M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Franklin Credit Management Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease...

Multifamily Operators Adopt Property-Wide Internet Access as New...

Developer Opens 170-Unit Ocean Gate Apartments in Long...

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in...