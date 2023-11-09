The Apartment Source Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Ivy Apartment Building in Uptown Chicago

CHICAGO — The Apartment Source (TAS) has begun pre-leasing efforts for The Ivy, a newly rehabbed apartment building in Uptown Chicago. TMG Management owns the 63-unit property, which features seven studios, 54 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The renovated apartments feature high-efficiency stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and Italian cabinetry. Amenities include a fitness center, bike room and laundry room. TMG acquired the asset in May 2022. The building is set to reopen in early 2024.