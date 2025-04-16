Wednesday, April 16, 2025
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

The Apartment Source, Westward360 Unveil Strategic Merger in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Apartment Source (TAS), a real estate firm specializing in multifamily leasing, has unveiled the merger of its property management division with Westward360, a provider of real estate property management services for rental property owners and community associations. The merger brings together two companies in the Chicago real estate market. According to a release, Westward360’s reputation in property management will help TAS expand into new Chicago and suburban markets, while Westward360 will broaden its portfolio.

