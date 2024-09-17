The Athlete’s Foot Opens Corporate Headquarters, Flagship Store in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Athlete’s Foot, a shoe and sports apparel retailer with 400 stores in 24 countries, has opened its corporate headquarters and flagship store in Midtown Atlanta. The retailer’s new home at 931 Monroe Drive also includes a community center component that will serve as “cultural hub” for community engagement.

The Athlete’s Foot’s new headquarters and flagship store is situated along the Atlanta BeltLine adjacent to Piedmont Park. Project partners included prominently Black-owned companies, including T. Dallas Smith & Co. (real estate advisor), J.M. Lee Construction Co. (general contractor) and Aysha Pennerman (mural artist).