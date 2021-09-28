REBusinessOnline

The Atkins Group to Develop 635,400 SF Industrial Facility in Decatur, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The build-to-suit project is slated for completion in July 2022.

DECATUR, ILL. — The Atkins Group will develop a 635,400-square-foot industrial build-to-suit in the central Illinois town of Decatur. ARCO National Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, which is estimated to cost in excess of $41 million to build. AJ Thoma III of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty and Mike Dean of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed tenant in the build-to-suit lease, which spans seven years. Completion of the 43-acre project is slated for July 2022.

