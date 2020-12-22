The Atlantic to Move Office Headquarters to The Wharf in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Media company The Atlantic will move its headquarters to the top two floors of an office building located at 610 Water St. within Phase II of The Wharf in Washington, D.C. Hoffman Madison Waterfront,a joint venture between Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette, is developing the 90,000-square-foot office building, which is situated three miles south of downtown D.C. and along the Washington Channel waterway. The Atlantic’s current headquarters are located at 600 New Hampshire Ave. in D.C. Morris Adjmi Architects is designing the five-story office building, which will feature 11-foot ceilings, 360-degree views and a 10,000-square-foot outdoor terrace. Phase II of The Wharf, which will also include retail, hospitality and residential space, is expected to deliver in 2022. Phase II will also include two more office buildings known as 670 and 680 Maine Avenue, which will be anchored by law firm Williams & Connolly LLP.