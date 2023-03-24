Friday, March 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

The Axton Group, Bascom Divest of Two Colorado Springs Apartment Complexes for $74.1M

by Jeff Shaw

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An affiliate of the Axton Group and the Bascom Group have divested two multifamily complexes in Colorado Springs for a total of $74.1 million. 

The sale includes the 374-unit Park at Penrose and the 112-unit Park at Palmer. The communities are located at 3802 and 3903 Half Turn Road, respectively. 

Formerly known as Summer Grove and Tanglewood, the Axton/Bascom partnership purchased the properties for $41.2 million in June 2019. The companies then completed a multi-year renovation program to upgrade the apartment units and community amenities. 

You may also like

Oxford Acquires 95,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Westcore Acquires Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley...

ViaWest Group Sells Chandler Crossroads Industrial Campus in Arizona...

Thompson Thrift Plans 336-Unit The Garrison Apartments in...

Highgate, Flynn Properties Purchase the Huntington Hotel in...

Partnership Opens 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

GREA Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Sierra Hermosa Apartments...

Lument Provides $15.7M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors...