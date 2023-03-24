The Axton Group, Bascom Divest of Two Colorado Springs Apartment Complexes for $74.1M

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — An affiliate of the Axton Group and the Bascom Group have divested two multifamily complexes in Colorado Springs for a total of $74.1 million.

The sale includes the 374-unit Park at Penrose and the 112-unit Park at Palmer. The communities are located at 3802 and 3903 Half Turn Road, respectively.

Formerly known as Summer Grove and Tanglewood, the Axton/Bascom partnership purchased the properties for $41.2 million in June 2019. The companies then completed a multi-year renovation program to upgrade the apartment units and community amenities.