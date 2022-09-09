REBusinessOnline

The Back Room Music Venue Signs 6,000 SF Retail Lease in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — The Back Room, an entertainment destination and live music venue, has signed a 6,000-square-foot retail lease at 318 N. Carpenter St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The Back Room, which has been a part of Chicago’s music scene for 50 years, is relocating from 1007 N. Rush St. The new property is an eight-story, 95,445-square-foot office building with ground-level retail space that is situated directly across the street from Google’s Chicago headquarters. James Schutter, Larry Kling and Nick Garlick of Newmark represented the building owner, a joint venture between Murphy Real Estate Services and Creek Lane Capital.

