Friday, June 28, 2024
The-Bays-at-Frisco
The development team behind The Bays at Frisco describes the project as 'a unique social and entertainment hub that blends the traditional sport with modern technology and offers great views of the PGA Frisco campus.'
DevelopmentRetailTexas

The Bays to Open 18-Acre Golf Resort in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Bays, in partnership with golf equipment and apparel manufacturer TaylorMade, will open The Bays at Frisco, an 18-acre golf resort that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site is located near the PGA of America’s headquarters campus and Omni Hotel. The property will consist of a four-story, 100,000-square-foot golf lab and suites facility, restaurant and bar and a 19-room boutique hotel. The facility will also offer a custom club-fitting experience in which guests can watch their clubs being crafted onsite, as well as a 25,000-square-foot putting green, 12,000-square-foot private membership club and dedicated space for corporate events. Hotel suites will also have their own private hitting bays, and the hotel will offer a rooftop pool. The opening is scheduled for late 2025.

