The Bell Apartments was formerly home to the Ohio Bell Building. (Rendering courtesy of Cross Street)
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyOhio

The Bell Apartments Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Opens in Downtown Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — The Bell Apartments, an adaptive reuse project that involved the conversion of the former Ohio Bell Building into apartments, has opened at 45 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland. Cross Street is handling leasing and marketing for the 367-unit luxury apartment building, while Peak Properties is the property manager. Formerly the Ohio Bell telephone headquarters, the property now features amenities such as a rooftop pool, coworking space, 10,000-square-foot fitness center, pet areas and 24-hour door attendant. Residents can choose from one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Monthly rents start at $1,224, according to the property’s website.  

