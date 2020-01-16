REBusinessOnline

The Birch Group Buys 191,249 SF Office Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

cherry-hill-nj

The office complex comprises two buildings located at 99 and 119 Cherry Hill Road.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Birch Group has purchased a 191,249-square-foot office complex in Parsippany, located approximately 30 miles west of New York City. The complex comprises two buildings located at 99 and 119 Cherry Hill Road that were 88 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer and Steve Bardsley led a CBRE team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the Birch Group as the buyer. The sales price was undisclosed.

