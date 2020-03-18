The Boulder Group Negotiates $1.6M Sale of Retail Property in Reading, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The building is net-leased to Dunkin.

READING, PA. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the $1.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net-leased to Dunkin in Reading, located approximately 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The property is located at 1350 Carbon St. in close proximity to the 910,000-square-foot Berkshire Mall, as well as a Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot and Best Buy. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the Pennsylvania-based seller in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.