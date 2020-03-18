REBusinessOnline

The Boulder Group Negotiates $1.6M Sale of Retail Property in Reading, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

dunkin

The building is net-leased to Dunkin.

READING, PA. — The Boulder Group has negotiated the $1.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net-leased to Dunkin in Reading, located approximately 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The property is located at 1350 Carbon St. in close proximity to the 910,000-square-foot Berkshire Mall, as well as a Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot and Best Buy. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the Pennsylvania-based seller in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business