HOUSTON — Coworking and flexible workspace provider The Cannon will open a 21,960-square-foot space in Houston’s 265-acre Memorial City District. The space will span a full floor within Two Memorial City Plaza, which is part MetroNational’s three-building complex that recently received $30 million in capital improvements. Slated to open this spring, the space will feature 38 private offices and will be able to support more than 60 members.