The Children’s Place Signs 120,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Secaucus, New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Kids apparel retailer The Children’s Place has signed a 120,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 500 Plaza Drive in the Northern New Jersey community of Secaucus. The Children’s Place has been a longtime tenant at the 466,496-square-foot building, which is located within the 200-acre Harmon Meadow campus. David Stifelman and Timothy Greiner of JLL represented the landlord, Manulife Investment Management, in the lease negotiations. David Goldstein and Gregg Najarian of Savills represented the tenant.