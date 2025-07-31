The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 57-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Community Builders (TCB) and the Mapleton Fall Creek Development Corp. (MFCDC) have broken ground on Central@29, a new $19.5 million affordable housing development to be built on the corner of 29th Street and Central Avenue in Indianapolis. The four-story community will feature 57 units in the city’s Mapleton Fall Creek neighborhood. Eleven homes will be reserved for individuals emerging from homelessness. Units will range from 675 to 1,200 square feet. Income restrictions for individuals and families range from $17,000 to $70,000 per year. Residents will have access to supportive services from partners such as Raphael Health Center.

In 2023, MFCDC was awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). Over a 10-year period, the MFCDC will receive $10 million in tax credits to support Central@29. Additional costs will be supported by the Department of Metropolitan Development HOME and Community Development Block Grants, the city’s Housing Trust Fund, the IHCDA Housing Trust Fund, the Indiana Development Fund and development loans sourced through The Urban League and the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative.

Construction of Central@29 is slated for completion by winter 2026.