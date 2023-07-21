Friday, July 21, 2023
The property will rise six stories in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.
The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable Housing Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Community Builders has begun development of 4715 N Western, a 63-unit affordable housing building in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The six-story property will feature 25 studios, 29 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom residences. The units will be reserved for those who earn no more than 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a lounge, terrace, bike room, package room and resident parking. The development will also feature 5,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 18 public parking spaces. The project is being built with financial support from the City of Chicago, CIBC, Stratford Capital Group, Benefit Chicago, Chicago Housing Authority and ComEd Energy Efficiency Program. Leopardo Cos. is the general contractor and DesignBridge Ltd. is the architect. A timeline for completion was not provided.

