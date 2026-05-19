The Community Builders Completes 64-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Community Builders (TCB) has completed Woodhill Station East, the third phase of the Buckeye-Woodhill Choice Transformation in Cleveland. The building delivers 54 affordable apartments and 10 market-rate units for residents in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood and is situated immediately to the east of Woodhill Station West.

Woodhill Station East is the third phase in the redevelopment of the former Woodhill Homes. A commercial space will host up to three tenants. Residents have access to amenities including a community room, lounges, a fitness center, landscaped greenspace and an outdoor patio. All units are pre-wired for high-speed internet service, including low-cost access provided by Digital-C.

TCB will oversee a wide range of resource and programming partners and activities, including a team of TCB Community Life case managers, which will provide onsite supportive service programming. They will connect residents to opportunities in six areas: workforce development, asset building, community engagement, youth development, education and health and wellness.

Financial partners included Lument, Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Citizen’s Bank, HUD Choice Neighborhoods program, TCB, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and the City of Cleveland via ARPA HOME funds.

In 2021, HUD awarded a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to CMHA and the City of Cleveland to support the Buckeye-Woodhill Transformation Plan. In April 2023, HUD awarded CMHA and the city a Choice Neighborhoods Supplemental Funding Grant for $10 million, to further support the development of replacement housing in conjunction with the Transformation Plan. The redevelopment, which is taking place in multiple phases over the next several years, will include approximately 638 homes and public amenities such as outdoor gathering spaces, recreational fields and playgrounds.