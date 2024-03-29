Friday, March 29, 2024
Woodhill Station West includes 120 units.
The Community Builders Opens $46.4M Affordable Housing Community in East Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CLEVELAND — The Community Builders has opened Woodhill Station West, a $46.4 million affordable housing community in East Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The 120-unit development marks Phase I of the Woodhill Homes transformation. The project converted an empty lot into an affordable housing building with 4,520 square feet of community space. The development includes 90 replacement homes for existing Woodhill residents.

In 2021, HUD awarded a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and the City of Cleveland to support the Buckeye-Woodhill transformation plan. In 2023, HUD awarded CMHA and the city a Choice Neighborhoods Supplemental Funding Grant for $10 million to further support the development of replacement housing. The redevelopment, which is taking place in six phases, will include approximately 638 homes and public amenities such as outdoor gathering spaces, recreational fields and playgrounds.

Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants assist in the redevelopment of severely distressed HUD-assisted properties into mixed-income communities. The Community Builders is an affordable housing developer with a portfolio of more than 14,000 apartment units nationwide.

