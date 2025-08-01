Friday, August 1, 2025
The Conference Board Signs 30,171 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Conference Board Inc. has signed a 30,171-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The global think tank and nonprofit organization is relocating to the entire ninth floor of 875 Third Avenue, a 29-story building, via a 20-year lease. Erik Schmall and Scott Weiss of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Diana Biascotti, Kristen Morgan and Harris Potter of JLL, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.

