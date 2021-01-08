The Connor Group Acquires 219-Unit Apartment Property in Suburban Indianapolis for $40.5M
ZIONSVILLE, IND. — The Connor Group has acquired The Domain at Bennett Farms in Zionsville, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis, for $40.5 million. Amenities at the 219-unit apartment property include a fitness center, resident lounge, community garden, bike storage and garage parking. The three-story community was built in 2012. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Alex Possick of CBRE represented the seller, REI Real Estate Services.
