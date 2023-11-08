The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI — The Container Store and Sweet Paris Creperie & Café have signed leases to join the tenant roster at Miami Worldcenter. The Container Store will occupy 15,681 square feet and Sweet Paris will occupy 2,330 square feet at the $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami. Both retailers are set to open by the end of 2024.

Miami Worldcenter Associates, led by developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani, is the master developer of Miami Worldcenter in partnership with CIM Group. More than 90 percent of the development’s 300,000 square feet of planned retail, dining and entertainment space has been leased, according to the developers. CIM Group and The Comras Co. are leading retail leasing.