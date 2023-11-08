Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Container Store will occupy 15,681 square feet at Miami Worldcenter, a $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at Miami Worldcenter

by John Nelson

MIAMI — The Container Store and Sweet Paris Creperie & Café have signed leases to join the tenant roster at Miami Worldcenter. The Container Store will occupy 15,681 square feet and Sweet Paris will occupy 2,330 square feet at the $6 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami. Both retailers are set to open by the end of 2024.

Miami Worldcenter Associates, led by developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani, is the master developer of Miami Worldcenter in partnership with CIM Group. More than 90 percent of the development’s 300,000 square feet of planned retail, dining and entertainment space has been leased, according to the developers. CIM Group and The Comras Co. are leading retail leasing.

You may also like

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in...

Coro Realty Acquires 153,486 SF Noonday Creek Crossing...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Newmark Arranges 27,581 SF Office Lease in D.C.

Bank OZK, PGIM Provide $75.9M in Construction Financing...

Colliers Negotiates 131,112 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Group 1 Automotive Signs 45,330 SF Office Lease...

Veritas Adds Three New Retailers at Oklahoma City...

CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield Broker $58M Sale of...