Thursday, November 30, 2023
Leasing ActivityNew JerseyNortheastRetail

The Container Store Opens 15,000 SF Shop in Princeton

by Taylor Williams

PRINCETON, N.J. — The Container Store has opened a 15,000-square-foot shop at The Square at West Windsor in Princeton. The store is the retailer’s 100th nationally and sixth in New Jersey. Anchored by Lowe’s and Trader Joe’s, the 220,000-square-foot shopping center is also home to tenants such as Ethan Allen, Mattress Firm, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks and Fidelity Investments. Blake Shanaphy of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Gartenberg represented the landlord, New Jersey-based Garden Commercial, on an internal basis.

