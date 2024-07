NEW YORK CITY — The École, an independent French-American bilingual school, will open a 46,000-square-foot elementary and middle school at 123 E. 23rd St. in Midtown Manhattan. The school will occupy a portion of the ground floor and the entire second and third floors of the 12-story building and will also have its own entrance. Michael Berger of Colliers brokered the lease negotiations. Williams Equities owns the building. The school is expected to open in advance of the fall 2025 semester.