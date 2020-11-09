The Ensign Group Acquires 82-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the real estate and operations of The Medical Lodge of Amarillo, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility in Amarillo. The property was 45 percent occupied at the time of acquisition. This property brings Ensign’s portfolio to 227 healthcare operations, 24 of which also include assisted living operations, across 13 states. Ensign owns 95 real estate assets.