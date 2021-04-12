REBusinessOnline

The Ensign Group Acquires Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

DENVER, BERTHOUD and BOULDER, Colo. — The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) has acquired the operations of three skilled nursing facilities in Colorado:

  • Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation, a 140-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boulder.
  • Berthoud Care and Rehabilitation, a 76-bed skilled nursing facility located in Berthoud.
  • South Valley Post-Acute Rehabilitation, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver.

These acquisitions are subject to a long-term, triple-net lease. The seller and price were not disclosed.

This transaction brings Ensign’s portfolio to 235 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include assisted living operations, across 13 states. Ensign owns 94 real estate assets.

